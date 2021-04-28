In the Kitchen: American Chop Suey

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here from Avenue N showing us how to make American Chop Suey.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lb Ground Turkey
- 1 lb Elbow Pasta, cooked
- 1 Red Pepper, small dice
- 2 Jalapeno Peppers, small dice
- 1 Sweet Onion, small diced
- 2 Celery Stalks, small dice
- 4 Garlic Cloves, minced
- 4 Scallions, sliced
- 1 small bunch Parsley, chopped
- 1/2 cup Ketchup
- 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce
- 1/8 cup Honey
- 1 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Butter
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Directions:
- Combine ketchup, soy, Worcestershire and honey, reserve.
- In a large sauce pot over medium heat add olive oil and turkey and saute until cooked through. Remove and reserve.
- In the same pot add peppers, onions, celery and garlic.
- Add back turkey and sauce. Add pasta, parsley, scallions and butter.
- Serve warm – hot.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.