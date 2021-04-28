In the Kitchen: American Chop Suey

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here from Avenue N showing us how to make American Chop Suey.

Ingredients:
  • 1.5 lb Ground Turkey
  • 1 lb Elbow Pasta, cooked
  • 1 Red Pepper, small dice
  • 2 Jalapeno Peppers, small dice
  • 1 Sweet Onion, small diced
  • 2 Celery Stalks, small dice
  • 4 Garlic Cloves, minced
  • 4 Scallions, sliced
  • 1 small bunch Parsley, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Ketchup
  • 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
  • 1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1/8 cup Honey
  • 1 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon Butter
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Directions:
  1. Combine ketchup, soy, Worcestershire and honey, reserve.
  2. In a large sauce pot over medium heat add olive oil and turkey and saute until cooked through. Remove and reserve.
  3. In the same pot add peppers, onions, celery and garlic.
  4. Add back turkey and sauce. Add pasta, parsley, scallions and butter.
  5. Serve warm – hot.

