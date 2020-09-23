In the Kitchen: Alaskan King Crab Scampi

Chef Nick Rabar of Avenue N shares a delicious recipe for Alaskan King Crab Scampi!

Ingredients:

2 Alaskan King Crab (removed from shell)

1 Cavatelli Pasta, cooked

1 Cherry Tomatoes, partially dried

1 head Fennel, medium dice

1 ea. Shallots, minced

1 small bunch Dill, chopped

1 Tablespoon Capers

6 cloves Garlic, minced

1cup White Wine

1/2 cup Stock, chicken or vegetable

1/2 stick Butter

1pinch Kosher Salt

1pinch Pepper



Optional:

As Needed Parmesan Cheese

As Needed Crushed Red Pepper



Directions:

In a sauté pan over medium heat sauce fennel, shallots, garlic and tomatoes. Deglaze with

white wine and reduce by half. Add stock and butter. Fold in cooked pasta, arugula, oregano,

salt and pepper. Top with buttery king crab.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

