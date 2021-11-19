In the Kitchen: Acorn Squash Risotto

Today we welcome Executive Chef Matt Voskuil from The Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn. He is making Acorn Squash Risotto.
Ingredients and Directions for Acorn Squash Purée:
- 2 acorn squash
- 2 Granny Smith Apples
- 1 Onion
- 2T + 4T Unsalted Butter
- Split the acorn squash in half. Scoop out the seeds and discard. Place cut side down in a shallow baking pan, fill pan with 1” water. Cover with foil and bake in 350*F oven until squash is tender – 45 to 60 minutes.
- Meanwhile, peel apple and onion, cut into medium dice. Sweat gently in 2T butter. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm and set aside.
- When squash is done, remove pulp from the skin and place in a blender with the apple onion mixture. Blend until smooth, adding remaining 4T butter. Season and set aside in a warm place to serve immediately or cool and cover in a refrigerator to save for later use.
Ingredients and Directions for Risotto:
- 4oz onion, small dice
- 1 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 cups Arborio Rice
- 4oz White Wine
- 8 cups Vegetable Stock, warmed
- 1 Sprig Thyme
- 2T unsalted butter
- Sweat the onion in the olive oil over medium heat. Add the rice and cook until toasted. Add wine and reduce by half. Add stock bit by bit, stirring rice constantly as it cooks. Liquid should never be more than 1/4” above the rice.
- When rice is nicely cooked, add butter, season and serve over squash purée. Garnish with chopped thyme.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.