In the Kitchen: Acai Bowl & Lotta Colada Bowl

In the kitchen today, we welcome Priscilla Edwards from The Glow Cafe & Juice Bar making an Acai Bowl and a Lotta Colada Bowl.
Ingredients for the Acai Bowl:
- Banana
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Almond Milk
- Granola
Ingredients for the Lotta Colada Bowl:
- Pineapple
- Mango
- Kiwi
- Blueberries
- Coconut Milk
- Granola
