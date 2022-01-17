In the Kitchen: Acadian Redfish

In the kitchen this morning, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef James English from KG Kitchen making Acadian Redfish with Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, and Sweet Potato Hash, and a Lemon-Caper Sauce. This entrée utilizes the local and sustainable Acadian Redfish and pairs it with a seasonal vegetable hash.

Providence Restaurant Weeks runs from January 9th through the 22nd. KG Kitchen is offering a 3-course prix fixe menu for $29.95 with unique offerings not on their regular menu.

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds Acadian Redfish filets (about 8 filets)

1 pound Sweet Potatoes

½ pound Brussels Sprouts, cut in half

8 strips Thick sliced Bacon

½ Cup White Wine

2 Tablespoons Lemon Juice

2 Tablespoons Capers

4 Tablespoons Butter, cold, cut into cubes

To taste Salt

To taste Pepper

As needed Canola or Grapeseed Oil.

3 pounds Ice

Directions:

1. Begin by preparing the vegetables for the hash, this can be done as far as a day in advance. Pre-heat your oven to 425F, and bring a large pot of salted water to a boil on the stove. The sweet potatoes should be peeled and cut into ¼” cubes. The brussels sprouts should be cut in half.

2. Pre-cook the sweet potatoes by coating the cubed sweet potatoes in oil, salt, and pepper. Place on a sheet pan and put into preheated oven. Cook for 15-18 minutes, stirring the potatoes around the pan half way through the cooking.

3. Meanwhile, pre-cook your brussels sprouts. Make an ice bath using a large bowl, fill with ice and enough cold water just to cover the ice. Carefully put the brussels into the boiling water. Let boil for about a minute, then remove with a slotted spoon and immediately place into the ice bath. Wait 5 minutes and then drain the water from the brussels.

4. Now you can begin to prepare the hash. Cut the bacon into small pieces. Put into a saute pan and begin to cook on the stove top over a low flame. Cook the bacon until it is crispy. Remove the bacon and grease from the pan and set aside.

5. Turn the pan to high heat and add 2 Tablespoons of canola oil. Let the pan heat until you see light, white smoke coming off the oil. Carefully add the brussels sprouts first, be careful – the wet brussels will pop and crackle when they hit the hot oil. Saute the brussels. Once they have some caramelization, add the sweet potatoes and cook for another 2 minutes. Finally, add the bacon bits into the mix. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

6. To cook the fish, you can do it in one pan in batches, or in two pans all at once. Begin by heating up your large saute pan over high heat. Add 3 tablespoons of canola oil to the pan. While it is heating up, pat the redfish filets dry of any moisture using a paper towel. Season the fish with salt. When the oil has light, white smoke coming off of it then it is hot enough. Carefully add the filets one at a time. Sear the fish for about 4 minutes, then transfer to your hot oven for about 2 more minutes. Redfish is a smaller fish and will cook quickly. Remove the filets from the pan and set aside.

7. To make the sauce, remove any cooking oil left in the pan the fish was cooked in. Put over a high flame, add the white wine and capers, reduce by half. Then add the lemon juice and turn off the heat. add the cold butter and swirl the pan while the butter melts to emulsify.

8. You are now ready to plate the food. Put a portion of the hash down first, with a portion of fish over that. Spoon some sauce over the fish and around the plate. Serve and enjoy! Pairs great with a French Sauvigon Blanc