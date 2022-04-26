Ocean House on the scenic Watch Hill coast will unveil Bloom, The Sipping Terrace – with wonderful cocktails, a green, outdoor setting, and stunning Rhode Island summer sunsets.

This recipe will be one of several featured there and in their other areas in the collection.

In the Weeds

¼ oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Lime

.5 oz Yellow Chartreuse

.5 oz House-Made Tarragon Tea

2 oz Gin

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice

Shake and Strain into Coupe Glass

Garnish with Tarragon from Tea