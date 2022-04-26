Ocean House on the scenic Watch Hill coast will unveil Bloom, The Sipping Terrace – with wonderful cocktails, a green, outdoor setting, and stunning Rhode Island summer sunsets.
This recipe will be one of several featured there and in their other areas in the collection.
In the Weeds
¼ oz Lemon Juice
.5 oz Lime
.5 oz Yellow Chartreuse
.5 oz House-Made Tarragon Tea
2 oz Gin
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice
Shake and Strain into Coupe Glass
Garnish with Tarragon from Tea
