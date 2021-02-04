In the Kitchen: 3 Types of Grilled Cheese

This morning we are cooking with Chef Drew Cordeiro from Championship Melt making three kinds of Grilled Cheese. They are the Carlito, Raphael and Vader.

Ingredients:

For the Carlito…

Two Slices of American Cheese

One Slice of Cheddar Cheese

Two Slices of Bacon

Sliced Granny Smith Apple

For the Raphael…

Three Slices of Provolone

Six Slices of Pepperoni

Spoonful of Tomato Sauce

Spoonful of Hot Pepper Spread

For the Vader…

Two Slices of Cheddar

Two Slices of Bacon

Spoonful of Peanut Butter

Spoonful of Sriracha Chili Sauce