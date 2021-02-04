In the Kitchen: 3 Types of Grilled Cheese

This morning we are cooking with Chef Drew Cordeiro from Championship Melt making three kinds of Grilled Cheese. They are the Carlito, Raphael and Vader.

Ingredients:

For the Carlito…
  • Two Slices of American Cheese
  • One Slice of Cheddar Cheese
  • Two Slices of Bacon
  • Sliced Granny Smith Apple
For the Raphael…
  • Three Slices of Provolone
  • Six Slices of Pepperoni
  • Spoonful of Tomato Sauce
  • Spoonful of Hot Pepper Spread
For the Vader…
  • Two Slices of Cheddar
  • Two Slices of Bacon
  • Spoonful of Peanut Butter
  • Spoonful of Sriracha Chili Sauce

