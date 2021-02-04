In the Kitchen: 3 Types of Grilled Cheese

This morning we are cooking with Chef Drew Cordeiro from Championship Melt making three kinds of Grilled Cheese. They are the Carlito, Raphael and Vader.
Ingredients:
For the Carlito…
- Two Slices of American Cheese
- One Slice of Cheddar Cheese
- Two Slices of Bacon
- Sliced Granny Smith Apple
For the Raphael…
- Three Slices of Provolone
- Six Slices of Pepperoni
- Spoonful of Tomato Sauce
- Spoonful of Hot Pepper Spread
For the Vader…
- Two Slices of Cheddar
- Two Slices of Bacon
- Spoonful of Peanut Butter
- Spoonful of Sriracha Chili Sauce
