Today she will be showing us how to make a make three spice blends and how to use them.

Ingredients for Taco Seasoning:

*Use on ground meat or grilled meat for fajitas

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Ingredients for Everything Spice:

*sprinkled on avocado toast or over scrambled eggs

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 tablespoon dried garlic

1 tablespoon dried onion

1 tablespoon dried chives

2 teaspoons salt



Ingredients for Poultry Seasoning:

*season roasted chicken or add to breading for chicken cutlets

2 teaspoons ground sage

1 teaspoons ground thyme

½ teaspoon ground oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground marjoram

1/2 teaspoon dried mustard powder

1 teaspoon ground rosemary

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon white pepper

(use ground herbs or whole herbs and pound them with a rolling pin or mortar and pestle)

Instructions for All Three Spices:

Stir together in a small jar or bowl. Store air tight and use within 6 months. Makes great little gifts!