This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems.
Today she will be showing us how to make a make three spice blends and how to use them.
Ingredients for Taco Seasoning:
*Use on ground meat or grilled meat for fajitas
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- *use on ground meat or grilled meat for fajitas
Ingredients for Everything Spice:
*sprinkled on avocado toast or over scrambled eggs
- 1 tablespoon poppy seeds
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon dried garlic
- 1 tablespoon dried onion
- 1 tablespoon dried chives
- 2 teaspoons salt
Ingredients for Poultry Seasoning:
*season roasted chicken or add to breading for chicken cutlets
- 2 teaspoons ground sage
- 1 teaspoons ground thyme
- ½ teaspoon ground oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon ground marjoram
- 1/2 teaspoon dried mustard powder
- 1 teaspoon ground rosemary
- ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon white pepper
- (use ground herbs or whole herbs and pound them with a rolling pin or mortar and pestle)
Instructions for All Three Spices:
- Stir together in a small jar or bowl.
- Store air tight and use within 6 months.
- Makes great little gifts!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.