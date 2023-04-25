This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems.

Today she will be showing us how to make a make three spice blends and how to use them.

Ingredients for Taco Seasoning:

*Use on ground meat or grilled meat for fajitas

  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
Ingredients for Everything Spice:

*sprinkled on avocado toast or over scrambled eggs

  • 1 tablespoon poppy seeds
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon dried garlic
  • 1 tablespoon dried onion
  • 1 tablespoon dried chives
  • 2 teaspoons salt

Ingredients for Poultry Seasoning:
*season roasted chicken or add to breading for chicken cutlets

  • 2 teaspoons ground sage
  • 1 teaspoons ground thyme
  • ½ teaspoon ground oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground marjoram
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried mustard powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground rosemary
  • ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon white pepper
  • (use ground herbs or whole herbs and pound them with a rolling pin or mortar and pestle)

Instructions for All Three Spices:

  1. Stir together in a small jar or bowl.
  2. Store air tight and use within 6 months.
  3. Makes great little gifts!

