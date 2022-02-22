This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems. She is showing us how we can use one chicken to make three meals. The three meals she is talking about today are roast whole chicken with vegetables and a grain, chicken stock made from the bones and vegetable scraps to use in soup and the recipe is for skillet enchiladas.

Ingredients for Skillet Enchiladas:

.5 pound chicken breast

1 teaspoon canola oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 red bell pepper

1 zucchini

12 ounce red enchilada sauce (I like Hatch in a can)

1 can black beans

9 corn tortilla (“regular” size, 6 inch)

2 cup Monterey jack cheese (shredded)

1 whole tomato (diced for garnish)

1 cup cilantro (chopped)

1 avocado

3 Tablespoon sour cream (for garnish – optional)

Directions for Skillet Enchiladas:

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. *if you don’t have a sauté pan that can go in the oven, use a small casserole dish – an 8” square or a 5 x 9” size* Dice the chicken into small, ⅓” cubes. Heat a large oven safe sauté pan (14” or 16” – a cast iron, or a regular sauté pan) over high heat. Add the oil and chicken, add salt; cook until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Slice pepper into thin strips. Dice zucchini into small cubes. Add the veggies to the pan and cook for 2 minutes.

Add the enchilada sauce. Drain and add the can of beans. Bring to a simmer. Stack 9 tortillas and slice into thirds. Add to the pan a few at a time and press under the sauce and veggies to coat – use tongs if easier. Stir in about a ¼ of the cheese this way too. Then press it all down into the pan. Top with remaining cheese and transfer to the oven. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until it’s hot and bubbly. Dice the tomato and chop cilantro. Slice the avocado. Top with veggies and dollop to taste with sour cream.