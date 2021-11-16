In the Kitchen: 3 Ideas for Thanksgiving Leftovers

In the kitchen today, Hope & Main brings us Chef and Founder of Ends & Stems, Alison Mountford, sharing three great ideas for using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Ends & Stems is a meal planning service designed to reduce household food waste and stop the effects of climate change.

Potato Peels aka “chef snack” with Chive Dip
  1. When peeling potatoes (or carrots, beets, or yams) be sure and wash them first, then take care to make the peels long and fat if you can.
  2. Toss peels on a baking sheet with a drizzle of olive oil and pinch of kosher salt. We’re mimicking frying, so don’t skimp on the oil.
  3. Roast at 425 for about 15 minutes total, stopping to toss them once or twice in this time.
  4. When done, add back to a dry bowl and toss with more salt and pepper.
Pie Crust Cookies
  1. When you’re done rolling out the pie crust and have fit it into the pan, use a knife to trim the edges, as you do. Then leave the trimming flat, don’t ball them up! Cut into strips or funky shapes with a knife or a ravioli cutter with the fluted edges.
  2. Transfer to a lined baking sheet, brush with a little melted butter or heavy cream and sprinkle liberally with cinnamon sugar or sprinkles.
  3. Bake at 425 degrees for about 6-7 minutes until cooked through and browned (though depending on the size of your cut outs, the time can vary!).
Leftovers Chilaquiles
  1. Easy Way – Heat 1 pint of fresh salsa in a saute pan and 2 Tablespoons of gravy in a large saute pan.
  2. Add 4 cups tortilla chips; toss gently to coat and heat through, about 5 minutes.
  3. Add shredded or diced leftover turkey and chopped veggies (brussels and green beans are my favorite); toss to combine.
  4. Transfer to a plate. Top with sour cream and avocado, queso fresco and cilantro.
  5. To get full recipe: https://endsandstems.com/recipes/leftover-turkey-chilaquiles/

