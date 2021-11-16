In the Kitchen: 3 Ideas for Thanksgiving Leftovers

In the kitchen today, Hope & Main brings us Chef and Founder of Ends & Stems, Alison Mountford, sharing three great ideas for using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Ends & Stems is a meal planning service designed to reduce household food waste and stop the effects of climate change.
Potato Peels aka “chef snack” with Chive Dip
- When peeling potatoes (or carrots, beets, or yams) be sure and wash them first, then take care to make the peels long and fat if you can.
- Toss peels on a baking sheet with a drizzle of olive oil and pinch of kosher salt. We’re mimicking frying, so don’t skimp on the oil.
- Roast at 425 for about 15 minutes total, stopping to toss them once or twice in this time.
- When done, add back to a dry bowl and toss with more salt and pepper.
Pie Crust Cookies
- When you’re done rolling out the pie crust and have fit it into the pan, use a knife to trim the edges, as you do. Then leave the trimming flat, don’t ball them up! Cut into strips or funky shapes with a knife or a ravioli cutter with the fluted edges.
- Transfer to a lined baking sheet, brush with a little melted butter or heavy cream and sprinkle liberally with cinnamon sugar or sprinkles.
- Bake at 425 degrees for about 6-7 minutes until cooked through and browned (though depending on the size of your cut outs, the time can vary!).
Leftovers Chilaquiles
- Easy Way – Heat 1 pint of fresh salsa in a saute pan and 2 Tablespoons of gravy in a large saute pan.
- Add 4 cups tortilla chips; toss gently to coat and heat through, about 5 minutes.
- Add shredded or diced leftover turkey and chopped veggies (brussels and green beans are my favorite); toss to combine.
- Transfer to a plate. Top with sour cream and avocado, queso fresco and cilantro.
- To get full recipe: https://endsandstems.com/recipes/leftover-turkey-chilaquiles/
