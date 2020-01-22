In the Kitchen: 3-2-1 Barbecue with Gotta Q

Live Now
This morning in the kitchen Gotta Q is back with Pitmaster, Mike Strout

making 3-2-1 ribs! 

1. Choose your favorite Babyback Ribs
2. Remove Silverskin from Boneside of Ribs
3. Apply Favorite Dry Rub generously to both sides of the ribs, Our GottaQ Savory Rub is a Great choice.
4. Put ribs in (smoker, grill, oven) at 225 degrees for 3 hours.
5. After 3 hrs remove ribs, test for tenderness by bending in half, they should still be very rubbery!
Internal temp should be about 150-160 degrees
Place ribs on torn sheet of foil, apply your favorite sauce to meat side and wrap tight, put back in cooking source for 2 hours at 210 degrees.
6. Remove from heat, carefully open foil and test ribs, should be about 185-195 degrees and will crack when bent. Apply any BBQ sauce to your liking, Put on grill or under broiler the achieve a beautiful mahogany finish, remove and enjoy


