In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Sebastian Terrazas from The George making a 20oz ribeye steak with caprese salad.
Ingredients:
- Fresh arugula
- Cherry tomatoes
- Fresh mozzarella cheese
- Red onions
- Olive Oil
- 20oz Ribeye steak
- Salt
- Unsalted butter
- Balsamic glaze
Directions:
- Prepare your caprese topping with fresh arugula, add a pinch of salt to complement the arugulas peppery flavor and aroma.
- Dice up cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and red onions.
- Mix together in a bowl with a touch of olive oil.
- Next start off with a hot cast iron pan.
- Add olive oil and wait until the oil is smoking a bit, this creates a beautiful sear on the ribeye.
- Leave the ribeye on that hot pan for 2 mins on each side to reach a perfect medium rare center.
- Right before you reach the desired temperature add some unsalted butter to the pan and butter baste your steak. This creates intense flavors by butter basting your steak with fresh rosemary and thyme.
- Add caprese salad on top of the 20 oz ribeye and finish off with a balsamic glaze.
