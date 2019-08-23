Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kichen: Land & Sea over Spinach Parmesan Risotto

Executive Chef Glenn Toalson of Dan’s Carriage Inn joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Land & Sea over Spinach Parmesan Risotto.

Ingredients:

  • Choice beef tenderloin
  • 3 u10 dayboat sea scallops
  • Arborio rice
  • Chicken stock
  • Garlic
  • Spinach
  • Olive oil
  • Shaved Parmesan cheese
  • Pepper
  • Veal stock
  • Dried cranberries shallots
  • Port wine
  • Butter and flour equal parts

Instructions:

  1. Cook tenderloin and scallops to liking.
  2. Boil chicken stock and add a touch of each ingredient to taste
  3. Boil Arborio rice to texture for risotto
  4. Plate the beef and scallops over the risotto and spread the demi sauce over the entire dish.

