In the Kichen: Land & Sea over Spinach Parmesan Risotto

Executive Chef Glenn Toalson of Dan’s Carriage Inn joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Land & Sea over Spinach Parmesan Risotto.

Ingredients:

Choice beef tenderloin

3 u10 dayboat sea scallops

Arborio rice

Chicken stock

Garlic

Spinach

Olive oil

Shaved Parmesan cheese

Pepper

Veal stock

Dried cranberries shallots

Port wine

Butter and flour equal parts

Instructions:

Cook tenderloin and scallops to liking. Boil chicken stock and add a touch of each ingredient to taste Boil Arborio rice to texture for risotto Plate the beef and scallops over the risotto and spread the demi sauce over the entire dish.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

