In the Kichen: Land & Sea over Spinach Parmesan Risotto

Executive Chef Glenn Toalson of Dan’s Carriage Inn joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Land & Sea over Spinach Parmesan Risotto.
Ingredients:
- Choice beef tenderloin
- 3 u10 dayboat sea scallops
- Arborio rice
- Chicken stock
- Garlic
- Spinach
- Olive oil
- Shaved Parmesan cheese
- Pepper
- Veal stock
- Dried cranberries shallots
- Port wine
- Butter and flour equal parts
Instructions:
- Cook tenderloin and scallops to liking.
- Boil chicken stock and add a touch of each ingredient to taste
- Boil Arborio rice to texture for risotto
- Plate the beef and scallops over the risotto and spread the demi sauce over the entire dish.
