Celebrity Chef, Christian Petroni, of “Chopped” and “Food Network Star” is teaming up with Bertucci’s for a specialty menu inspired by his upbringing. The Rhode Show had the chance to catch up with him while he was in town!

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.