Avenue N’s Nick Rabar joins us with a recipe for Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños with Pumpkin Cream Cheese!
Recipe Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
12 – 18 ea. Jalapeños, cut open and deseeded
12 – 18 strips Applewood Bacon, par baked
1# Cream Cheese
1/2 cup Pumpkin Puree
3 Tablespoons Maple Syrup
Directions:
Preheat oven at 425 degrees. Combine cream cheese and pumpkin puree. Stuff Peppers with
small amount of cream cheese mix. Wrap with bacon and bake for 15 – 20 minutes until
peppers are soft and bacon is cooked. Drizzle with maple and bake for 2 additional minutes.

