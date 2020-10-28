Avenue N’s Nick Rabar joins us with a recipe for Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños with Pumpkin Cream Cheese!

Recipe Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4 – 6

Ingredients:

12 – 18 ea. Jalapeños, cut open and deseeded

12 – 18 strips Applewood Bacon, par baked

1# Cream Cheese

1/2 cup Pumpkin Puree

3 Tablespoons Maple Syrup

Directions:

Preheat oven at 425 degrees. Combine cream cheese and pumpkin puree. Stuff Peppers with

small amount of cream cheese mix. Wrap with bacon and bake for 15 – 20 minutes until

peppers are soft and bacon is cooked. Drizzle with maple and bake for 2 additional minutes.

