Grilled Animal Style Burgers
Recipe Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 6

Ingredients:

  • 6ea. 5oz. Burger patties
  • 6ea. Martin Potato Buns
  • 6 slices American Cheese
  • 6 slices Ripe Tomato
  • 24 slices Pickles
  • 2 cups Shredded Lettuce
  • 1cup Special Sauce
  • 1/2 cup Yellow Mustard
  • As Needed Salt & Pepper


Directions:
Preheat grill to high heat. Season burgers with salt and pepper. Brush with yellow mustard, grill
to desired temperature. Top burgers with all toppings.

