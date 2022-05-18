Chef Nick Rabar stopped by to make the following recipe.
Check out the rest of the great dishes at Avenue N American Kitchen.
Grilled Animal Style Burgers
Recipe Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
- 6ea. 5oz. Burger patties
- 6ea. Martin Potato Buns
- 6 slices American Cheese
- 6 slices Ripe Tomato
- 24 slices Pickles
- 2 cups Shredded Lettuce
- 1cup Special Sauce
- 1/2 cup Yellow Mustard
- As Needed Salt & Pepper
Directions:
Preheat grill to high heat. Season burgers with salt and pepper. Brush with yellow mustard, grill
to desired temperature. Top burgers with all toppings.
