Chef Nick Rabar stopped by to make the following recipe.

Check out the rest of the great dishes at Avenue N American Kitchen.

Grilled Animal Style Burgers

Recipe Time: 25 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

6ea. 5oz. Burger patties

6ea. Martin Potato Buns

6 slices American Cheese

6 slices Ripe Tomato

24 slices Pickles

2 cups Shredded Lettuce

1cup Special Sauce

1/2 cup Yellow Mustard

As Needed Salt & Pepper



Directions:

Preheat grill to high heat. Season burgers with salt and pepper. Brush with yellow mustard, grill

to desired temperature. Top burgers with all toppings.