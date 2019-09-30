In the Kitchen: Yaka Soba Noodle Stir Fry & Tropical Eclipse Tea

Chef Kevin Robinson of High Tides joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Yaka Soba Noodle Stir Fry & Tropical Eclipse Tea.

Ingredients for the sauce:

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup teriyaki

1/4 cup sriracha

1 tsp. ginger puree

1 tsp. lemongrass puree

1/4 cup sombal

2 tbl. lime juice

1/4 c chopped cilantro

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients and strain, put to the side.

Ingredients for the noodles:

1 c Japanese eggplant sliced

3 shaved radish

1 c zucchini sliced

1/2 bunch scallion

1 roasted red bell pepper diced

1/2 cup diced pineapple ( fresh or canned)

1 package of tofu, pressed and diced

3 tbl of sesame oil

1/2 lb of yaka soba noodles

Instructions:

Bring a saute pan or wok to medium heat. Add sesame oil and heat until slightly smoking. Add zucchini, and diced pineapple and saute until slightly golden brown. Add eggplant and tofu continue cooking. Add noodles and saute with vegetables and tofu for 2 minutes. Add sauce and continue cooking for 3 minutes or until sauce is slightly reduced and coating noodles. Serve in a bowl with shaved radish, scallions, and cilantro for a garnish. Can also be served with protiens such as steak, chicken, or shrimp.

Tea Ingredients:

1.5 oz mount gay eclipse rum

1 oz hibiscus tea

3/4 oz honey simple syrup

Splash of lemon juice

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail tin and shake well and serve over ice.

