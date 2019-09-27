In the kitchen: Zippy Shrimp Bruschetta

Zippy Shrimp Bruschetta from Breachway Grille



Shrimp 13-15’s qty. 4

Spinach 2 oz

Black Olives .5 oz

Grape tomatoes 1 oz

Butter 2 fl oz

Parmesan Cheese 2 oz

White wine 2 fl oz

Crushed Red Pepper flakes pinch to taste

Focaccia Toast 1

Garlic 2 oz

Lemon Slice



Cooking Instructions: In a saute pan heat up shrimp, butter and garlic until shrimp turns pink on one side. Add spinach, tomatoes, olives, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper and wine then reduce. Heat/toast foccacia bread. Toss with Parmesan cheese and plate in curved bowl over focaccia bread. Garnish with lemon slice.





