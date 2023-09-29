This morning in the Rhode Show kitchen we were joined by Chef Danielle from The Breachway Grill as he prepared chicken scarpariello. Check out the recipe below.

INGREDIENTS:

-6 oz of boneless chicken thighs (can use breast if preferred)

-4 oz hot Italian Sausage (can use sweet if preferred) Pre cook approximately 3/4 and cut into one inch slices

-2 chopped garlic cloves

-2 whole hot cherry peppers seeded and quartered (can use sweet if preferred)

-Cooked pasta of choice; linguini is a good option

-3 oz dry white wine

-2 oz chicken stock

-1 oz Balsamic vinegar

-olive oil for frying

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

-Dredge chicken in seasoned flour, shake off excess

-Cut chicken into bite size pieces (can leave whole but increase cooking time)

-Put olive oil in a saute pan and heat. Once hot add chicken and cook about 3/4 (around 5 minutes)

-Add in sliced sausage and cook together for about a minute

-Add garlic and peppers cook for about a minute

-Add white wine, chicken stock and then add cooked pasta

-Stir and finish with a touch of Balsamic vinegar

-Garnish with Rosemary or Parsley and Plate