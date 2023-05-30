This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed Chef Julie from Soco Vedge as she prepared a Watermelon Tuna Poke Bowl.

For more info, visit: https://socovedgeri.com/

Main ingredients:

Watermelon

Marinated with: rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, spices

Seasoned sushi rice

Carrots

Cucumbers

Radish

Edamame

Sriracha aioli (house made vegan mayo, sriracha)

