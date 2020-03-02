In the Kitchen with Sin

This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed Chef Jennifer Luxmoore from Sin who prepared Vegan Blueberry Scones!

To learn more about Sin, visit: https://www.eatwicked.com/

INGREDIENTS: 9 oz Flour, 1T Baking Powder, 2T Sugar, 1T Kosher Salt, 2 oz Coconut Oil, 6 oz Blueberries, 1T Lemon Zest, 8 oz Coconut Milk

STEPS: 1. Combine in Cuisinart. 2. Add Coconut Oil to Cuisinart, pulse into bowl. 3. Add Blueberries, Zest & Milk to firm soft dough. 4. Fold into Mass & Chill for 15 min. 5. Roll to One Inch in Circle or Rectangle, Cut into Triangles. 6. Brush with Coconut Milk and Bake at 365 for 20 min.

