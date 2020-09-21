In the Kitchen with Providence Oyster Bar

This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen, The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau brought us Chef Chris Pearl from Providence Oyster Bar. Preparing a delicious Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna, he took us through the steps while showcasing all that their restaurant has to offer.

Check out the ingredients and recipe below or visit their official website here: https://www.provoysterbar.com/

For the latest from the PWCVB, visit: https://www.goprovidence.com/

7oz AHI TUNA2, BABY BOK CHOY HALVED, 4oz BLACK/WHITE SESAME SEEDS, 2oz SOY, 1oz PICKLED GINGER, 1oz WASABI, 2oz SOY/CITRUS REDUCTION, 6oz LOBSTER MEAT FINELY CHOPPED, 3oz CREAM CHEESE, 1oz GARLIC CHILI SAUCE, 4 WONTON WRAPPERS, 2 QUARTS VEGETABLE OIL, 2 EGGS, 2oz CORN STARCH

– COAT TUNA WITH SESAME SEEDS THEN SEAR BOTH SIDES IN A HOT PAN WITH VEGETABLE OIL

– BLANCH BOK CHOY THEN PAN SEAR IN VEGETABLE AND SESAME OIL UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN AND CRISPY

– DUST WONTON WRAPPERS IN CORN STARCH. MIX CREAM CHEESE, GARLIC CHILI SAUCE, AND LOBSTER MEAT. FILL WRAPPERS WITH 1 1/2 OZ OF MIXTURE THEN FOLD. EGG WASH EACH SIDE AS YOU FOLD. COAT AGAIN WITH CORN STARCH AND DEEP FRY FOR 2-3 MINUTES OR UNTIL THEY FLOAT.

