In the Kitchen with Nick Rabar from Avenue N

This morning in the Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed back our friend Nick Rabar from Avenue N American Kitchen. Our Wednesday regular, he dazzled us yet again preparing Acorn Squash Fritters with Apricot Bacon Jam. Try it in your kitchen via the recipe below!

Learn more about Avenue N here: https://www.avenuenamericankitchen.com/

Ingredients:

-1ea. Acorn Squash, peeled, shredded

-1ea. Egg, whites and yolks

-1/4 cup All Purpose Flour

-1 pinch Kosher Salt

-3 strips Applewood Bacon, chopped small, freshly rendered

-1/4 cup Apricot Jam

-1 teaspoon Apple Cider Vinegar

-1 Tablespoon Chives, Chopped

-1/8 cup Olive Oil

-Optional: Celery Leaves or Parsley for Garnish

-Optional: Rosemary Aioli or Mustard Aioli



Directions:

-Mix shredded squash with egg, flour and pinch of salt. Form into small cakes and pan fry over

medium heat until golden brown and cooked through.

-In a small sauce pan add bacon and render until done leaving fat in the pan. Add jam, vinegar,

chives and pinch of salt. Cool and top cakes with jam, garnish and if desired a side of aioli.