In the Kitchen with Nick Rabar

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we were joined by our good friend, Avenue N’s own, Chef Nick Rabar. He prepared a delightful Couscous “Mac & Cheese” with Asparagus and Braised Beef that you’ll definitely want to try!

Check out the recipe below and learn more about Avenue N’s two locations, Rumford and Providence, here: https://www.avenuenamericankitchen.com/

Couscous “Mac & Cheese” with Asparagus and Braised Beef


-Recipe Time: 30 minutes
-Serves: 2 – 4
-Ingredients:
-1# Braised Beef, (short rib, brisket, chuck, etc.)
-2 cups Couscous, cooked
-2 cups Heavy Cream, simmering
-1 cup Mixed Cheese (cheddar, fontina, parmesan, etc.)
-1/2 cup Asparagus, chopped
-1/2 cup Braising Sauce
-As Needed Kosher Salt

Optional:
As Needed Bread Crumbs
As Needed Chopped Chives

Directions:
In a sauce pan over medium heat bring cream to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Add cheese
and a pinch of salt. When sauce is think, add asparagus. Serve and top with beef, sauce,
crumbs and chives.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com