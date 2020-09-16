In the Kitchen with Nick Rabar

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we were joined by our good friend, Avenue N’s own, Chef Nick Rabar. He prepared a delightful Couscous “Mac & Cheese” with Asparagus and Braised Beef that you’ll definitely want to try!

Check out the recipe below and learn more about Avenue N’s two locations, Rumford and Providence, here: https://www.avenuenamericankitchen.com/

Couscous “Mac & Cheese” with Asparagus and Braised Beef



-Recipe Time: 30 minutes

-Serves: 2 – 4

-Ingredients:

-1# Braised Beef, (short rib, brisket, chuck, etc.)

-2 cups Couscous, cooked

-2 cups Heavy Cream, simmering

-1 cup Mixed Cheese (cheddar, fontina, parmesan, etc.)

-1/2 cup Asparagus, chopped

-1/2 cup Braising Sauce

-As Needed Kosher Salt



Optional:

As Needed Bread Crumbs

As Needed Chopped Chives



Directions:

In a sauce pan over medium heat bring cream to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Add cheese

and a pinch of salt. When sauce is think, add asparagus. Serve and top with beef, sauce,

crumbs and chives.

