This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed Lyslie Smith of Basil & Bunny.
She prepared delicious Vegan Blueberry Pancakes layered with Blueberry Compote and topped with their house-made Cinnamon Granola, Cornflowers and Warm Maple Syrup.
For more info, head to: https://basilandbunny.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.