Checking in with Avenue N’s Nick Rabar

Looking to whip up something this weekend but perhaps you’re not sure where to start? Well, you’re in luck! Our buddy, Nick Rabar from Avenue N American Kitchen checked in from his Rumford location with a delightful recipe that will not disappoint: Nick’s Roasted Red Pepper Pasta Salad!
Check out the recipe below and learn more about Avenue N’s two locations here: https://www.avenuenamericankitchen.com/
Recipe Time: 45 minutes
Serves: 10 – 12 people
Ingredients:
1 lb. Pasta, cooked in salted water
4 ea. Red Peppers, roasted, skin removed, pureed (canned is ok)
3/4 cup Tomato Puree
1/4 cup Sherry Vinegar
1/2 cup Olive Oil
3 cloves Garlic, minced
1 teaspoon Smoked Paprika
1/2 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
1 pinch Salt
1 pinch Pepper
2 Tablespoons Almonds, chopped (optional)
1 ea. Zucchini, diced, steamed
3 ea. Corn, removed from cob, steamed
1/2 cup Feta Cheese
1/2 bunch Scallions, sliced
Directions:
Combine pureed peppers, tomato, vinegar, oil, spices, salt and pepper.
Toss pasta and add all other ingredients.
