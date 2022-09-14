This morning in our kitchen, we welcomed back our Wednesday regular, Nick Rabar from Avenue N. Preparing delicious Charred Potatoes with Red Chimichurri, Nick took us through the steps showcasing how you can tackle this in your own home and chatted about the details surrounding Avenue N’s newest location, Honeybird Kitchen.
Recipe instructions:
Charred Potatoes with Red Chimichurri
Recipe Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
1# Sweet Potatoes, diced, roasted
1# Yukon Gold Potatoes, diced, roasted
1# Red Bliss Potatoes, diced, roasted
2ea. Shallots, chopped, roasted
4ea. Garlic Cloves, sliced
1/8 cup Olive Oil
1 pinch Kosher Salt
1 pinch Black Pepper
Red Chimichurri:
2ea. Red Peppers, roasted
1/2 bunch Parsley, chopped
1/4 cup Olive Oil
1/8 cup Red Wine Vinegar
1.5 T Smoked Paprika
1/2ea. Shallot, minced
2 cloves Garlic, minced
1 pinch Kosher Salt
1 pinch Crushed Red Pepper
Directions:
Combine all chimichurri ingredients and mix with fully cooked potatoes. Serve Warm
