In the Kitchen: Wild Mushroom Soup

Pot au Feu’s Bob Burke joins us in the kitchen with a recipe for Wild Mushroom Soup.

Pot au Feu Soupe aux Champignons Sauvages:

Ingredients: 1oz dried porcini 32oz water .25oz black trumpet powder 1 small spanish onion 1 stalk celery 16 oz chicken stock 2 oz butter 2oz flour 4oz heavy cream splash of white wine 4oz maitake 10oz agaricus 2oz misc mushrooms salt and pepper to taste

Heat heavy bottom stock pot. Melt butter, mince onion and celery, cook in butter for 5 minutes stirring, add flour, stir well and cook for another 5 on medium heat. Add black trumpet powder, stir and cook for 2 minutes, deglaze with white wine, add minced agaricus and chopped maitake, cook for 5 minutes, add hot chicken stock and blend well by stirring. Reconstitute porcini in water, strain liquid into soup, rinse porcini, chop well, and add to soup, add the rest of the mushrooms, cook on low for at least 30 minutes, adjust with salt and pepper . Serve hot.

