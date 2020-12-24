In the Kitchen: Whole ‘Roasted’ Chestnuts for Christmas

Bob Burke from Pot au Feu stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Christmas Eve morning to show us how to make Whole “Roasted” Chestnuts! Try the recipe for your at-home celebrations this season!

Whole “Roasted Chestnuts

Ingredients & Method

2 dozen whole chestnuts in the shell

Cut an “x “ in the top of each chestnut shell being careful not to cut through the nut.

A serrated knife is safest.

Place the chestnuts in a saucepan. Cover with water.

Bring to a boil and then simmer for 20 minutes until chestnuts soften and become waxy.

Cool and peel off thick outer shell and bitter inside “skin”.

Warm before serving.

