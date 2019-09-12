In the Kitchen: Tuscan Ribeye

Chef Thomas of Trattoria Romana at Tiverton Casino Hotel joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Tuscan Ribeye.
Ingredients for Ribeye:
- 1 – 22 oz Center cut Ribeye
- Pinch Kosher Salt
- Pinch ground black pepper
- Fresh Chives – garnish
Ingredients for Creamy Chophouse Potatoes:
- 4 peeled white potatoes
- 1/4 cup whole butter
- 1/4 cup cream cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Vermont cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup Fresh shucked lobster meat, chunked
- Kosher Salt to taste
- White pepper to taste
Ingredients for Mushrooms:
- 1 1/2 cup sliced button mushrooms
- Pinch of oregano
- 2oz whole butter
- Drizzle truffle oil
Instructions:
- Season ribeye well with kosher salt and black pepper. Sear in very hot pan on both sides. Finish in oven to desired temperature.
- Boil potatoes until soft. Drain water combine all ingredients but the lobster in mixer. Mix until creamy add chunked lobster at the end as to not break it up.
- In a hot sauté pan, add butter until it just starts to brown. Add in mushrooms and oregano, sauté until cooked tender, drizzle lightly with truffle oil.
- Place scoop of mashed on plate. Plate the ribeye with bone up on mashed. Put sautéed mushrooms over the ribeye, garnish with fresh chives.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.