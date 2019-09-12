Live Now /
In the Kitchen: Tuscan Ribeye

Chef Thomas of Trattoria Romana at Tiverton Casino Hotel joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Tuscan Ribeye.

Ingredients for Ribeye:

  • 1 – 22 oz Center cut Ribeye
  • Pinch Kosher Salt
  • Pinch ground black pepper
  • Fresh Chives – garnish

Ingredients for Creamy Chophouse Potatoes:

  • 4 peeled white potatoes
  • 1/4 cup whole butter
  • 1/4 cup cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup shredded Vermont cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup Fresh shucked lobster meat, chunked
  • Kosher Salt to taste
  • White pepper to taste

Ingredients for Mushrooms:

  • 1 1/2 cup sliced button mushrooms
  • Pinch of oregano
  • 2oz whole butter
  • Drizzle truffle oil

Instructions:

  1. Season ribeye well with kosher salt and black pepper. Sear in very hot pan on both sides. Finish in oven to desired temperature.
  2. Boil potatoes until soft. Drain water combine all ingredients but the lobster in mixer. Mix until creamy add chunked lobster at the end as to not break it up.
  3. In a hot sauté pan, add butter until it just starts to brown. Add in mushrooms and oregano, sauté until cooked tender, drizzle lightly with truffle oil.
  4. Place scoop of mashed on plate. Plate the ribeye with bone up on mashed. Put sautéed mushrooms over the ribeye, garnish with fresh chives.

