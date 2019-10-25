In the Kitchen: Tuna Tartare

Executive Chef Tim Kelly of The Chapel Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Tuna Tartare.
Crostini Ingredients:
- 1 baguette (frozen)
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- Black and white sesame seeds
- Kosher salt
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to350 degrees.
- Thinly and on a broad angle slice the frozen baguette. Lay them on the sheet pan.
- Mix the sesame oil, olive oil, sesame seeds and a tiny pinch of kosher salt together in one of the small mixing bowls.
- Gently run each slice of baguette through the mixture so it picks up some of the sesame seeds **.
- Place the slices on the sheet pan and toast in the 350 degree oven for about 5 minutes, until golden and crispy.
- Remove the pan and transfer the crostini to a plate covered with a paper towel. The paper towel will absorb a lot of the oil while the crostini are hot so make sure you transfer them hot.
Tartare Ingredients:
- 1 lb yellowfin sushi tuna (cleaned and diced)
- 1/2 ounce fine chopped fresh ginger
- 4 whole limes
- 1 teaspoon sriracha sauce
- 1tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 scallion (chopped)
- Kosher salt
Instructions:
- Place the chopped fresh tuna in the mixing bowl.
- Squeeze the juice from all 4 limes over the tuna, add a pinch of kosher salt then gently mix.
- The acid in lime juice and the salt will begin to “cook” the tuna.
- Add the ginger, sriracha, olive oil and chopped scallions then mix very well.
