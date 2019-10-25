In the Kitchen: Tuna Tartare

Executive Chef Tim Kelly of The Chapel Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Tuna Tartare.

Crostini Ingredients:

1 baguette (frozen)

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Black and white sesame seeds

Kosher salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to350 degrees. Thinly and on a broad angle slice the frozen baguette. Lay them on the sheet pan. Mix the sesame oil, olive oil, sesame seeds and a tiny pinch of kosher salt together in one of the small mixing bowls. Gently run each slice of baguette through the mixture so it picks up some of the sesame seeds **. Place the slices on the sheet pan and toast in the 350 degree oven for about 5 minutes, until golden and crispy. Remove the pan and transfer the crostini to a plate covered with a paper towel. The paper towel will absorb a lot of the oil while the crostini are hot so make sure you transfer them hot.

Tartare Ingredients:

1 lb yellowfin sushi tuna (cleaned and diced)

1/2 ounce fine chopped fresh ginger

4 whole limes

1 teaspoon sriracha sauce

1tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 scallion (chopped)

Kosher salt

Instructions:

Place the chopped fresh tuna in the mixing bowl. Squeeze the juice from all 4 limes over the tuna, add a pinch of kosher salt then gently mix. The acid in lime juice and the salt will begin to “cook” the tuna. Add the ginger, sriracha, olive oil and chopped scallions then mix very well.

