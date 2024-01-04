We have Chef Mike Kudzma from The Patio on Broadway in the kitchen this morning making Shakshuka.

Here’s the recipe so you can try this delicious dish at home.

Ingredients:

½ cup evoo

3 yellow onion, rough chopped

3 red bell peppers, sliced thin

1 bunch parsley, chopped

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

⅓ cup cloves garlic, sliced

2 Tablespoons cumin

1 Tablespoon paprika

pinch cayenne pepper

3 ½ quarts of ground tomato

Salt and pepper to taste

4 poached eggs

Step-by-Step:

Heat evoo over medium-high heat. Add onion and red pepper. Cook until tender Add parsley and cilantro, garlic, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, 2 teaspoons of salt and pinch of black pepper Cook until the garlic softens Add tomatoes Reduce heat to low and cook for about 20 min Salt and pepper to taste Traditionally, you can poach the eggs in the hot tomato sauce and finish in the oven. Here, we poach our eggs prior and then add at the end. Serve with crusty bread. Enjoy!

For a full menu for The Patio on Broadway, head here.