We have Chef Mike Kudzma from The Patio on Broadway in the kitchen this morning making Shakshuka.
Here’s the recipe so you can try this delicious dish at home.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup evoo
- 3 yellow onion, rough chopped
- 3 red bell peppers, sliced thin
- 1 bunch parsley, chopped
- 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
- ⅓ cup cloves garlic, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons cumin
- 1 Tablespoon paprika
- pinch cayenne pepper
- 3 ½ quarts of ground tomato
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 poached eggs
Step-by-Step:
- Heat evoo over medium-high heat. Add onion and red pepper.
- Cook until tender
- Add parsley and cilantro, garlic, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, 2 teaspoons of salt and pinch of black pepper
- Cook until the garlic softens
- Add tomatoes
- Reduce heat to low and cook for about 20 min
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Traditionally, you can poach the eggs in the hot tomato sauce and finish in the oven. Here, we poach our eggs prior and then add at the end.
- Serve with crusty bread. Enjoy!
For a full menu for The Patio on Broadway, head here.
