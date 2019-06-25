In the Kitchen: The Mezze – Hummus Pizza

Executive Chef Ray Fiske of Harbor Lights joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Mezze-Hummus Pizza.

Ingredients:

Fresh Grilled Pizza Dough

Homemade Hummus (chickpeas, garlic, lemon, tahini, olive oil, seasoning)

Greek Olives

Red Onion

Pizza Cheese

Fried Chickpeas

Herb Salad

Olive Oil

Instructions:

Make the hummus Top the pizza with hummus, olives, onions, and cheese Bake for 6-8 minutes at 425 degrees in a convection oven Finish with fried chickpeas, herb salad and olive oil, enjoy!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

