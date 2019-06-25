Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: The Mezze – Hummus Pizza

Executive Chef Ray Fiske of Harbor Lights joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Mezze-Hummus Pizza.

Ingredients:

  • Fresh Grilled Pizza Dough
  • Homemade Hummus (chickpeas, garlic, lemon, tahini, olive oil, seasoning)
  • Greek Olives
  • Red Onion
  • Pizza Cheese
  • Fried Chickpeas
  • Herb Salad
  • Olive Oil

Instructions:

  1. Make the hummus
  2. Top the pizza with hummus, olives, onions, and cheese
  3. Bake for 6-8 minutes at 425 degrees in a convection oven
  4. Finish with fried chickpeas, herb salad and olive oil, enjoy!

