In the Kitchen: The Mezze – Hummus Pizza

Executive Chef Ray Fiske of Harbor Lights joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Mezze-Hummus Pizza.
Ingredients:
- Fresh Grilled Pizza Dough
- Homemade Hummus (chickpeas, garlic, lemon, tahini, olive oil, seasoning)
- Greek Olives
- Red Onion
- Pizza Cheese
- Fried Chickpeas
- Herb Salad
- Olive Oil
Instructions:
- Make the hummus
- Top the pizza with hummus, olives, onions, and cheese
- Bake for 6-8 minutes at 425 degrees in a convection oven
- Finish with fried chickpeas, herb salad and olive oil, enjoy!
