This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we were joined by Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N.
Today he made us Spicy Patty Melts with jack cheese, roasted poblanos and chipotle aioli.
Recipe Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 2 – 4
Ingredients:
2ea. Burger Patties, 6oz.
4 slices Sourdough Bread
4 slices Jack Cheese
2ea. Poblano Peppers, roasted, peeled
1/2 ea, Onion, sliced, roasted
2oz. Chipotle Aioli
1 Tablespoon Butter
As Needed Salt & Pepper
Optional: Fries, Chips or Pickles
Directions:
Season burger with salt and pepper and sear until medium rare. Place on sourdough and top
with cheese, peppers, onion and chipotle. Sear the whole sandwich in butter until cheese in
melted and bread is golden brown.
