This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we were joined by Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N.

Today he made us Spicy Patty Melts with jack cheese, roasted poblanos and chipotle aioli.

Recipe Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2 – 4

Ingredients:

2ea. Burger Patties, 6oz.

4 slices Sourdough Bread

4 slices Jack Cheese

2ea. Poblano Peppers, roasted, peeled

1/2 ea, Onion, sliced, roasted

2oz. Chipotle Aioli

1 Tablespoon Butter

As Needed Salt & Pepper

Optional: Fries, Chips or Pickles

Directions:

Season burger with salt and pepper and sear until medium rare. Place on sourdough and top

with cheese, peppers, onion and chipotle. Sear the whole sandwich in butter until cheese in

melted and bread is golden brown.