In the Kitchen: Spicy Fig Pizza

Chef Jeff Stafford of Jeff’s Wood Fired Pizza joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Spicy Fig Pizza. Plus, they’re our Rhody Deal of the Day! Check it out here.

Ingredients:

  • 12 oz dough ball
  • 7-8 figs sliced thin
  • 1/2 cup gorgonzola
  • 1/2 cup fresh mozzarella
  • Light dusting of parmesan
  • Hot honey drizzle
  • Prosciutto (optional)
  • High Quality Balsamic (Optional)
  • HOT HONEY RECIPE ( 2 cups honey, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, Dash of tabasco)

Instructions:

  1. Place baking stone or steel in oven & preheat oven to 500 F for at least 45 minutes if dough is bought from store, let rest on counter room temperature for 2 hours
  2. Open dough and place on dusted pizza peel
  3. Top pizza with gorgonzola, mozzarella & parmesan
  4. After cheese, top pizza with figs
  5. Slide pizza in the oven and bake for 7-8 minutes or until pizza has turned a nice golden brown.
  6. Take pizza out of the oven, drizzle hot honey & top prosciutto and balsamic drizzle if adding

