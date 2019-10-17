In the Kitchen: Spiced Bundt Cake with Pumpkin Cremeux

Pastry Chef, Kerri Spady of Twin River Casino Hotel Banquets joins us with the recipe for Spiced Bundt Cake with Pumpkin Cremeux!

Ingredients:

Spiced Bundt Cake

· ¾ Cup Butter, Unsalted

· 1 ½ Cup Dark Brown Sugar

· 1 TBS Orange Zest, one orange

· 3 Eggs

· ½ Cup Sour Cream

· 1 TBS Vanilla Extract

· 1 tsp pumpkin spice

· 1 ¾ Cup all-purpose flour

· ¾ tsp salt

· ½ tsp baking soda

· 1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Pumpkin Cremeux

· 2.5 Sheets Gelatin

· 8 Egg Yolks

· 1 Cup Heavy Cream

· 2 Cups White Chocolate

· ¼ Cup + 3 TBS Pumpkin Puree

· 1 ½ Cups Heavy Cream, Whipped

· Pumpkin Spice, to taste

· Vanilla Bean, scraped

Instructions:

Spiced Bundt Cake

1. Preheat oven to 375F. Pan spray 1 Bundt pan, set aside

2. Cream butter, brown sugar, and orange zest in the bowl of an electric mixer with a paddle attachment.

3. In a separate bowl whisk together eggs, sour cream, and vanilla extract.

4. Sift together spices, flour, and salt. Set aside

5. With the mixer on low speed, alternately add the flour mixture and egg mixture in thirds to the butter mixture. Scrape the bowl in between additions.

6. In a separate bowl combine the baking soda and apple cider vinegar. Add to the mixer mixture immediately. Mix until just combined

7. Scrape the batter into the prepared Bundt pan. Bake for 50minutes or test with a skewer. When the skewer is inserted and comes out clean the cake is done.

Pumpkin Cremeux

8. Heat heavy cream and vanilla bean together in a pot

9. Temper the hot cream mixture into the yolks. Continue cooking until the cream and yolks begin to thicken. Be sure to continuously stir with a spatula while on the heat.

10. Add bloomed gelatin to the cream. Once dissolved strain over melted white chocolate.

11. Fold in pumpkin puree and spices. Let the mixture cool.

12. Fold in whipped heavy cream. Be sure the pumpkin mixture is not too hot. If it is the cremeux will separate.