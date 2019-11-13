In the Kitchen: Seafood Pan-Roast

Seafood Week continues on The Rhode Show and today, Chef George Lewis of Midtown Oyster Bar joined us to show us how to make their Seafood Pan-Roast.
Ingredients for Sauce:
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup red peppers, julienne
- 1/2 cup yellow peppers, julienne
- 1/2 cup Spanish onion, julienne
- 1/2 cup fennel, julienne
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 bay leaf
- 1.5 cup tomato product
- 1 cup V8 tomato juice
- 1.5 cup seafood stock
- Salt & pepper
- Pinch of saffron
Ingredients for Dish:
- 1 pound 16/20 shrimp, tail-on, peeled and de-veined
- 1 pounds bay scallops, cleaned
- 18ea little neck clams, soaked in water and scrub
- 48ea mussels, scrubbed and de-bearded
- 1 pounds calamari
- 1 baguette sliced
instructions:
- Sweat the vegetables in the olive oil in a sauce pot for 10 minutes, add white wine, reduce for 15 minutes, add bay leaves, fennel seeds, oregano, and tomato product, tomato juice, seafood stock.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and let simmer for 30 minutes.
- Season with salt & pepper and a pinch of saffron.
- Over medium heat, put Little necks and mussels in a sauté pan, add 2-3 cups of the cioppino sauce cover and let simmer until mussels and little necks are open to accommodate cooking time, then add shrimp, scallops and calamari.
- Cover and let the rest of the seafood cook for about 5-7 minutes.
- Serve with grilled baguettes, or your choice of bread for
dipping.
- Garnish with sliced scallions.
