This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed Chef Nick Rabar of Avenue N and Honey Bird. He made us Sausage and rosemary toast au Gratin.

Ingredients:

2# Italian Sausage

1ea. Shallot, minced

2 cloves Garlic, minced

2 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

1 Tablespoon Rosemary, chopped

2 cups Provolone Cheese

1/8 cup Parmesan, grated

12ea. Toast Squares (sourdough or other)

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

1 pinch Kosher Salt

Directions:

Saute sausage in olive oil with shallot and garlic. Once cooked, add rosemary and

Worcestershire sauce.