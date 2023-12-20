This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed Chef Nick Rabar of Avenue N and Honey Bird. He made us Sausage and rosemary toast au Gratin.
Ingredients:
- 2# Italian Sausage
- 1ea. Shallot, minced
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Rosemary, chopped
- 2 cups Provolone Cheese
- 1/8 cup Parmesan, grated
- 12ea. Toast Squares (sourdough or other)
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
Saute sausage in olive oil with shallot and garlic. Once cooked, add rosemary and
Worcestershire sauce.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.