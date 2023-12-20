This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed Chef Nick Rabar of Avenue N and Honey Bird. He made us Sausage and rosemary toast au Gratin.

Ingredients:

  • 2# Italian Sausage
  • 1ea. Shallot, minced
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon Rosemary, chopped
  • 2 cups Provolone Cheese
  • 1/8 cup Parmesan, grated
  • 12ea. Toast Squares (sourdough or other)
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt

Directions:

Saute sausage in olive oil with shallot and garlic. Once cooked, add rosemary and
Worcestershire sauce.

