In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Bob Burke from Pot Au Feu making Salade Lyonnaise.

Ingredients:

  • 1 head of greens
  • 4 eggs poached
  • 1lb cooked crispy bacon chunks
  • 1 baguette sliced
  • Mustard vinaigrette dressing

Directions:

  1. Assemble and serve chilled

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.