In the Kitchen: Rosendale Veggie Burger

Chef Patrick Straus from The Rosendale joins us in the kitchen with a recipe for the Rosendale Veggie Burger.

Ingredients:

1 lb. Sweet Potato, 2 Cups of Cooked Quinoa, 1/2 Cup Old-Fashioned Oats, 1 Cup of Black Beans, 1/2 Cup of Cilantro, 1 Red Bell Pepper, 2 Ears of Local Native Corn, 1 teaspoon of Cumin, 1/2 teaspoon of Curry, 1 teaspoon of Paprika, 1 Jalapeno, 1 tablespoon Kosher Salt, 2 tablespoon Vegetable Oil.

