In the Kitchen: Roasted Butternut Squash with Salsa Roja

Chef/Owner Dan Hall of Perro Salado joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Roasted Butternut Squash with Salsa Roja.
Butternut Squash Ingredients:
- 1 Butternut Squash
- 1/4 cup Butter
- 1/4 cup Salsa Roja
- 1 cup Spinach
- 1/4 cup Goat Cheese
- 1/4 cup Chorizo, sliced or crumbled
- Roasted Pipians
- Olive Oil
- Garlic
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cut butternut squash lengthwise in half and remove seeds.
- Top each half with a couple tablespoons of sliced butter.
- Roast for about 20-30 minutes until a knife slides through smoothly.
- Sautee 1 cup of spinach with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and garlic.
- Add 1/4 cup of goat cheese, 1/4 cup of chorizo, spinach, and salsa roja to butternut squash.
- Broil for 2 minutes.
- Cut into serving size pieces, serve over salsa roja, and sprinkle with pipians.
Salsa Roja:
- 1 cup Garlic, peeled and chopped
- 4 Jalapenos, chopped
- 2 White Onions, chopped
- 2 15oz. canned Peeled Tomatoes
- Olive Oil
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions:
- Chop up garlic, jalapenos, and white onions.
- Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- Roast in oven under broiler until charred.
- Mix with peeled tomatoes.
- Season with more salt and pepper.
