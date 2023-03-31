In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and Owner of Pot Au Feu Bob Burke, making a Roast Leg of Lamb.
Ingredients:
- 5 pounds leg of lamb
- 4 cloves garlic, slices
- Salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F
- Cut deep slits on the top of leg of lamb every 3 to 4 inches; push slices of garlic down into the slits. Generously season with salt and pepper.
- Roast in the preheated oven for 1 3/4 to 2 hours, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the lamb reads at least 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) for medium-rare to medium doneness.
- Cover lamb with aluminum foil and let rest for at least 10 minutes before carving.
