This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed Chef Alí Alejandro Quero from Ceviches by Divino. He made us Quinua Divina with Salmon Ceviche.
Salad ingredients:
– Half a teaspoon of salt
– 1 oz of lime juice
– 1 tablespoon of olive oil
– 1/2 cup of white quinoa
– 2 tablespoons of mango
– 2 tablespoons of diced avocado
– 2 tablespoons of diced tomatoes
– 2 tablespoons of diced red onions
– 2 tablespoons of choclo (giant Peruvian Corn)
– 1 teaspoon of cilantro
Ceviche ingredients:
– 80 grams of diced salmon
– 1/2 teaspoon of salt
– 1 oz of lime juice
