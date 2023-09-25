This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed Chef Alí Alejandro Quero from Ceviches by Divino. He made us Quinua Divina with Salmon Ceviche.

Salad ingredients:

– Half a teaspoon of salt 

– 1 oz of lime juice 

– 1 tablespoon of olive oil 

– 1/2 cup of white quinoa

– 2 tablespoons of mango 

– 2 tablespoons of diced avocado

– 2 tablespoons of diced tomatoes

– 2 tablespoons of diced red onions 

– 2 tablespoons of choclo (giant Peruvian Corn)

– 1 teaspoon of cilantro 

Ceviche ingredients:

– 80 grams of diced salmon

– 1/2 teaspoon of salt 

– 1 oz of lime juice

