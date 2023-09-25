– Half a teaspoon of salt

– 1 oz of lime juice

– 1 tablespoon of olive oil

– 1/2 cup of white quinoa

– 2 tablespoons of mango

– 2 tablespoons of diced avocado

– 2 tablespoons of diced tomatoes

– 2 tablespoons of diced red onions

– 2 tablespoons of choclo (giant Peruvian Corn)

– 1 teaspoon of cilantro

Ceviche ingredients:

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.