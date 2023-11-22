This morning we welcomed Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N to make us a quick and easy Thanksgiving stuffing.

Ingredients:

1 loaf White Bread, cubed

1ea. Onion, small dice

4 ea. Celery Stalks, small dice

1 small bunch Thyme, no stems, chopped

1 small bunch Rosemary, no stems, chopped

2 sticks Butter, cut small

2 qts. Chicken Broth

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper

Directions:

In a sauce pot melt butter and saute onions and celery. Add bread and stir. Add stock, herbs,

salt and pepper. Mix until bread has absorbed. Place in a baking dish and cook to brown the

top.