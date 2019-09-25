Live Now /
In the Kitchen: Pumpkin al Taglio

Chef Billy Manzo joins us in the kitchen from Federal Hill Pizza. He’s showcasing his Pumpkin al Taglio which will be available at the “Flames of Hope” event put on by the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Foundation!

Ingredients:

-Galbani Shred Mozzarella
-Organic Pumpkin Cream
-Galbani Ricotta
-Shredded Smoked Pork Shoulder
-Goat Cheese
-Fig Infused Balsamic Glaze
-Romano Cheese

-Heat the pumpkin cream, cook the smoked pork shoulder
-Prepare the pizza base from any home bought Pizza dough
-Add the shredded mozzarella, ricotta and goat cheese while drizzling the balsamic glaze then top with Romano cheese

