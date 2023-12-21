We have the incredible Bob Burke in the kitchen this morning from Pot au Feu making a delicious Crème brûlée. Keep this dish in mind as you’re setting your holiday menus.

Cooking time: 1 hour Yield: 8

Ingredients

2 qts. Heavy cream (cooled to 140 after heating)

2 Vanilla beans, split and scraped

1 C Granulated sugar

16 Egg yolks, fresh

Cooking instructions

Overview: This is a vanilla flavored custard dessert topped with caramelized sugar. It is

cooked in a water bath so it does not burn. Finished by topping with sugar and

carmelised under the salamander.

Method:

Place cream, vanilla seeds and pods into a sauce pan. Gently heat the cream until it

boils. Immediately remove from heat. Let vanilla steep in cream until cream cools to

140 degrees.

Whisk yolks and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add vanilla cream to yolks in a slow stream – stirring constantly but not making foam.

Pour custard into 8 soup bowls and bake in pie tin water bath @300f for 1 hr. Turning

trays halfway through cooking. Center should be firm and not jiggle when shaken.

Reserve vanilla pods, dry them and stick into vanilla sugar.

It may be necessary to add 2 extra yolks during humid summer months.

Shelf life: 12 days

