We have the incredible Bob Burke in the kitchen this morning from Pot au Feu making a delicious Crème brûlée. Keep this dish in mind as you’re setting your holiday menus.
Cooking time: 1 hour Yield: 8
Ingredients
2 qts. Heavy cream (cooled to 140 after heating)
2 Vanilla beans, split and scraped
1 C Granulated sugar
16 Egg yolks, fresh
Cooking instructions
Overview: This is a vanilla flavored custard dessert topped with caramelized sugar. It is
cooked in a water bath so it does not burn. Finished by topping with sugar and
carmelised under the salamander.
Method:
Place cream, vanilla seeds and pods into a sauce pan. Gently heat the cream until it
boils. Immediately remove from heat. Let vanilla steep in cream until cream cools to
140 degrees.
Whisk yolks and sugar until light and fluffy.
Add vanilla cream to yolks in a slow stream – stirring constantly but not making foam.
Pour custard into 8 soup bowls and bake in pie tin water bath @300f for 1 hr. Turning
trays halfway through cooking. Center should be firm and not jiggle when shaken.
Reserve vanilla pods, dry them and stick into vanilla sugar.
It may be necessary to add 2 extra yolks during humid summer months.
Shelf life: 12 days
Head here for more information.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.