Today in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis, making Portuguese Tuna Salad.

Ingredients for Tuna Salad:

2 boiled potatoes

3 boiled eggs

1/2 Ibs. Of blanched green beans

1 can of rinsed chickpeas

1 jar of Portuguese tuna in oil

Ingredients for Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 cup olive oil

1/2 tsp Portuguese crushed pepper

1/2 finely minced onion

1 clove of garlic crushed

1 cup finely chopped parsley

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir. Arrange all the vegetables on a platter top them with tuna and drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad.