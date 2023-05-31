In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making pepperoni pizza dip.

Ingredients:

1 qt. Pizza Sauce

8oz. Boursin Cheese

1 pint Pepperoni, sliced

1/4 cup Honey

1 bunch Basil, uncut

1ea. Baguette Sliced

Directions:

Line the bottom of a pan with pizza sauce. Top with Boursin and pepperoni. Bake until golden

brown. Top with honey and basil.