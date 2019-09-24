In the Kitchen: Pasta Formaggio

Chef Jared Plays of Savini’s Pomodoro joins us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pasta Formaggio.
Ingredients:
- Grana Padano Parmesan Cheese Wheel
- 6 ounces fresh linguini pasta
- 2 ounces Vodka
- 6 ounces creamy tomato sauce
Instructions:
- Boil water and cook pasta
- Ignite the vodka in the cheese wheel to melt the cheese.
- Let the alcohol burn off.
- Add cooked linguini & creamy tomato sauce to the cheese wheel.
- Mix thoroughly until pasta is completely coated with sauce & cheese!
- Mangia!
