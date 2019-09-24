In the Kitchen: Pasta Formaggio

Live Now /
Chef Jared Plays of Savini’s Pomodoro joins us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pasta Formaggio.

Ingredients:

  • Grana Padano Parmesan Cheese Wheel
  • 6 ounces fresh linguini pasta
  • 2 ounces Vodka
  • 6 ounces creamy tomato sauce

Instructions:

  1. Boil water and cook pasta
  2. Ignite the vodka in the cheese wheel to melt the cheese.
  3. Let the alcohol burn off.
  4. Add cooked linguini & creamy tomato sauce to the cheese wheel.
  5. Mix thoroughly until pasta is completely coated with sauce & cheese!
  6. Mangia!

