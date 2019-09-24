In the Kitchen: Pasta Formaggio

Chef Jared Plays of Savini’s Pomodoro joins us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pasta Formaggio.

Ingredients:

Grana Padano Parmesan Cheese Wheel

6 ounces fresh linguini pasta

2 ounces Vodka

6 ounces creamy tomato sauce

Instructions:

Boil water and cook pasta Ignite the vodka in the cheese wheel to melt the cheese. Let the alcohol burn off. Add cooked linguini & creamy tomato sauce to the cheese wheel. Mix thoroughly until pasta is completely coated with sauce & cheese! Mangia!

