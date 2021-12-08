In the Kitchen: Parmesan Polenta with Olives & Tomatoes

Chef Nick Rabar, Owner of Avenue N, joined “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to make:
Parmesan Polenta with Olives & Tomatoes
Recipe Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
1 cup Polenta
1 cup Chicken Broth
1/2 cup Milk
1 Tablespoon Butter
2 Tablespoons Parmesan
1 pinch Kosher Salt
1 cup Chopped Cherry Tomatoes
1/4 cup Kalamata Olives, no seeds, cut in half
1/2 ea. Onion, small dice
3ea. Garlic cloves, minced
1 Tablespoon Capers
1 small bunch Parsley, chopped
1/8 cup Olive Oil
1 Tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar
Optional: Arugula Garnish
Directions:
In a saute pan saute tomatoes, onions, garlic in olive oil. Add vinegar, salt, capers, olives and
parsley. Reserve.
In a tail pot add polenta, chicken broth and milk. Simmer until polenta dissolves, add butter,
parmesan and pinch of salt.
Serve warm tomato stew over warm polenta. Top with arugula if desired.
